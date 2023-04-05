Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,991 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $34,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.97.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

