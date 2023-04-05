Calamos Advisors LLC Has $30.98 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,528 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

