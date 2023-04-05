Calamos Advisors LLC Has $30.98 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,528 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $97.87.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

