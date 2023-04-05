Calamos Advisors LLC Has $31.52 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,698 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

NYSE:WM opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

