Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37,342 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

