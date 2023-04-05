Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211,005 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVDA opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

