Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 71,174 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,174 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $89,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

WMT stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

