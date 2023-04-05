Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

CCD traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,178. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

