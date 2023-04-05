Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
CCD traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,178. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
