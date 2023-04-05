Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 30,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

