Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 30,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $17.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.