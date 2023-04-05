Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 33,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,168. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

