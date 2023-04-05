Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,872 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

