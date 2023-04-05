Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $668.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $647.55 and a 200-day moving average of $574.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

