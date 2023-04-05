Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Air Lease worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.0 %

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of AL stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

