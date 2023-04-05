Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $634.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.16. The company has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

