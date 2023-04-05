Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $196.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.