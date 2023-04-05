Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,755 shares of company stock worth $34,368,246 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $240.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

