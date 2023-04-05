Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.48 and a 200-day moving average of $492.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

