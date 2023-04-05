Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

