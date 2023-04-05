Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Shares Up 700%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Rating) was up 700% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 10,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Cameo Cobalt Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

About Cameo Cobalt

Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

