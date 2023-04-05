Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

