Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,957 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,535,000 after purchasing an additional 222,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

