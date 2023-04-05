Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $36.16 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $194.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.