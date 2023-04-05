Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.36.

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $392.29 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

