Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Invests $692,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

META stock opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

