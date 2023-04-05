Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ciena by 1,240.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ciena by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

