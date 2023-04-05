Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

