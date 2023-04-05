Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,080 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,080 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up about 1.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.26.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.