Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cancom Price Performance
Shares of Cancom stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Cancom has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $29.45.
Cancom Company Profile
