Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 213,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

