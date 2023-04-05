Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. 635,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

