Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.39.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $108.28. 154,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

