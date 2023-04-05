Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Carter’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. 128,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,908. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.