Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. 6,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,936. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

