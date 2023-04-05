Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $685,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,831,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987,637. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

