Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. 1,509,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

