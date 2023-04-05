CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.3 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.