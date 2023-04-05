Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $446.24 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $446.24 million and $15.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,619,012,027 coins and its circulating supply is 10,888,977,501 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,617,398,436 with 10,887,465,294 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04240832 USD and is up 10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,933,162.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

