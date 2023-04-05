Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

Accenture stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,559. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $344.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.02.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.