Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $344.94. 345,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

