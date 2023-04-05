Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $413,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

