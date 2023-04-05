Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $883,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,791. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

