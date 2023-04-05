Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after acquiring an additional 163,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,842,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 935,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

RDVY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 729,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.