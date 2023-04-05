Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $284.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

