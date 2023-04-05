Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $189.86. 1,257,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,799. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.