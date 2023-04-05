Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,957 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 582,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,617. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

