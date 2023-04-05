Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes $485,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.96. 179,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,987. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

