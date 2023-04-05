Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes $609,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

