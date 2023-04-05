Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

