CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $69.38 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $69.38 million and $3.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,062.10 or 1.00027811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08658466 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,363,110.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

