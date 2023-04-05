Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.21

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.21 and traded as low as C$24.92. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 8,659,362 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.22. The firm has a market cap of C$47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Insiders purchased 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

